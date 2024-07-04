Kotamreddy likely to become NUDA chairman

Nellore : As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is concentrating over providing nominated posts to the party activists, who strived hard for the party victory in 2024 elections, it is presumed that TDP senior leader and party State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy’s name has been considered for the Chairman post of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) and party high command even finalised such proposal.

Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy is a close follower of actor-turned-politician and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is famous for his credibility in organising several programmes as the president of All India Balakrishna Fans Association and spending money from his pocket.

It is even said that Balakrishna will stay at Kotamreddy’s house whenever he comes to Nellore. This friendship made Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy as the first Chairman NUDA during TDP’s tenure in 2014.

After YSRCP came to power in 2019, Mukkala Dwarakanath, the then Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation, become NUDA chairman by replacing Kotamreddy. Following several YSRCP leaders, who resigned for nominated posts, Dwarakanath also resigned for NUDA chairman post recently.

Considering Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy’s crucial role for the victory of Nellore city MLA Ponguru Narayana in 2024 elections, Balakrishna reportedly again proposed his name for NUDA chairman post.

Despite being a senior TDP leader for about two decades, familiar person to the public and noted leader in Nellore city, Kotamreddy missed in securing party MLA ticket, regardless of several efforts since 2014.