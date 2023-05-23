Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy calls for Chalo Gandhinagar protest, house arrested, lashes government

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that the construction of Christian Community Hall is the desire of the people of the Nellore rural constituency. Speaking to the media today, he said that he has fought tirelessly as an MLA of the ruling party for four years. He said that in four years, CM Jagan himself has signed three times, but the funds have not been released.



Kotamreddy said that they have carried out the post card and message posting movement with Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newshe Christian brothers for the last few months, which was of no use. He said that they are carrying out protest program in a peaceful manner but the police is stopping it and opined that they can't stop the protests with house arrests.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest this morning to prevent Chalo Gandhinagar program undertaken today with the demand to set up a Christian community hall in the rural surroundings of Nellore.



