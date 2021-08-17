Kothagudem: Body of youth who jumped into Godavari traced

The body of a youth who allegedly jumped into the Godavari river to commit suicide has been found on the banks of river in Ammaravaram village of Kukkunoor mandal in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.



The youth, identified as Upender (26) left his bike on the bridge and jumped into the river. Upender is a native of Pinapaka of Burgampadu mandal. He is said to have resorted to the extreme step due to the family disputes.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

