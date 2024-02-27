Koti Parthivalinga Maha Rudrabhishekam program Jaggampet

The Koti Parthivalinga Maha Rudrabhishekam program, organized by the Jyotula Nehru family in Irripaka, Jaggampeta mandal, commenced on Monday, February 26th, with a special inauguration ceremony by Param Sri Sri Siva Swamy, the founding president of Amaravati's Sri Shaiva Kshetra. The event saw 24 couples, including Jyotula Nehru Mani, Jyotula Naveen Lakshmidevi, and Thota Sarvarayudu Sunitha, performing various rituals and puja ceremonies, such as Vigneswara Puja, Punyahavachanam, Gopuja, and Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam.



In the evening, Kumkumarchana and Lakshmi Ganapati Homa were conducted, followed by the auspicious Saurashta Somanadheswara Swami Kalyanam. Shiva Swami emphasized the importance of respecting parents and following Hindu dharma, urging devotees to worship mother idols. Jyotula Nehru expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to conduct the Koti Pardhiva Linga Maha Rudrabhishekam and invited devotees to participate in the 11-day event and anoint the clay Shiva lingams with their own hands.

GMC Harish Balayogi, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Vanamadi Kondababu, Korpu Lacchayya Dora, SVS Appalaraju, and numerous other dignitaries and devotees from the constituency attended the Kumbhabhishekam ceremony and received blessings and Tirtha Prasadam. The event was a grand success, with thousands of participants gathering to partake in the divine activities and seek the grace of Lord Shiva.