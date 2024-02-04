Kottu Satyanarayana denies false propaganda on development of temples

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowment, Kottu Satyanarayana, has strongly denied any false information regarding these developments. He praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his efforts in promoting the development of temples and the preservation of Hindu traditions. Satyanarayana criticized the previous administration under Chandrababu Naidu for demolishing temples and neglecting their maintenance.

He highlighted the government's actions in rebuilding and renovating these temples, and expressed his disdain for the spread of false information aimed at discrediting their efforts. Satyanarayana also mentioned that the government has taken steps to address irregularities in temple trusts and implement a transparent system. He condemned those who are obstructing the government's efforts by creating unnecessary chaos.

The minister pointed out the improvements made in salary increments for priests and the implementation of regular incense offering schemes in a significantly larger number of temples. He stated that the government has allocated over 1,400 crore rupees for temple development, which includes funds from the Chief Minister's Girivalam Funds and Srivani Trust. Several major temples, such as Vijayawada Durgamma temple and Srisailam Devasthanam, are being extensively developed to cater to the increasing number of devotees.

Additionally, a large-scale Dharma campaign has been initiated under the guidance of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, including Dharma Prachara masotsavam and weekly festivals. Satyanarayana criticized Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged negligence and urged the public to consider the government's genuine efforts rather than fall for false narratives. He also mentioned the decrease in number of pensions under the current administration compared to the previous one. Overall, the development of temples and the preservation of Hindu traditions seem to be key priorities for the government of Andhra Pradesh.