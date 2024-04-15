Kottu Satyanarayana holds preparatory meeting for Memanta Siddham in Tadepalligudem

The YSR Congress Party of Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency is gearing up for the upcoming visit of YSRCP Chief and State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Bhimavaram on Tuesday, the 16th of this month. Deputy CM and MLA candidate Kottu Satyanarayana chaired a preparatory meeting at the local party office, attended by leaders from all villages and wards in the constituency.

Minister Kottu announced that buses are being arranged to transport people from Tadepalligudem constituency to the Memanta Saaraat Sabha in Bhimavaram. He emphasized the importance of a strong turnout and urged leaders to ensure that all attendees are safely transported and cared for during the meeting. The Chief Minister's visit is highly anticipated, with preparations being made on an unprecedented scale in the political history of the country.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to visit Tadepalligudem between the 27th and 29th of this month, where he will address the public in a large meeting. Several projects with significant funding are in the works for Tadepalligudem, with tenders being called and preparations underway. Despite facing challenges due to the election code, the government is committed to completing these projects and will announce further details in an upcoming public meeting.

Town Party President Gundubogula Nagu, YSRCP Senior Leaders Gundumogula Balusularao and Veerla Govind, along with other party officials, attended the meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming events. The meeting was also attended by various society chairmen, village sarpanches, MPTCs, ward in-charges, and party workers, all gearing up for the Chief Minister's visit and the successful execution of the planned events.