Kottu Satyanarayana hosts iftar party to muslims

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana hosted an Iftar dinner for Muslim brothers in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. The event took place at the Grand Masjid Masjid-Hanafia on Friday evening, where the Minister joined in Namaz prayers with the attendees.

During his address, Minister Kottu expressed his wishes for a peaceful and harmonious life for all individuals, free from any external pressures. He shared that for the past 30 years, he has made it a tradition to host an Iftar dinner for his Muslim brothers on the last Friday of Ramadan each year.

The Iftar dinner was attended by a number of prominent individuals, including Imam Mohammad Anwar Hashmi, Masjid Committee President Sheikh Rafat, and Minority Cell District General Secretary S.K Naushad Mohiddin. Other participants included Muslim elders, Madrasa students, and various community leaders.

Former Municipal Vice Chairman Karri Bhaskara Rao, Kalinga Corporation State Director Sampathrao Krishna Rao, and local representatives such as MPTC Reddy Suribabu and MPTC Marlamudi Subbarao were also in attendance at the event. The gathering was a symbol of unity and solidarity among different communities, with individuals coming together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.