Kovur MLA receives ‘threat letter’
Nellore: In an interesting incident, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has received a threat letter from unidentified persons, demanding her to pay Rs 2 crore, otherwise they will kill her.
According to sources, on August 17, a 30-year-old man, who covered his face with a mask, came to the residence of the MLA located near Annamaiah Circle in the city and gave a letter to the security personals and fled from the spot. The MLA camp office staff, who received the letter from security at around 10 am, opened it and noticed that some unidentified person demanding the MLA for money. They immediately informed the matter to the Vemireddy couple. Though the incident took place on August 17, it became public after they lodged complaint with the police on Thursday.
Meanwhile, police took two persons belonging to Iskapalem village of Allur mandal, who were roaming suspiciously near the MLA’s residence on Thursday.
SP G Krishnakanth confirmed that the Kovur MLA received threat letter from unidentified persons and details will be disclosed soon.