K’patnam port container terminal shifting is just rumour: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged the people and staff working in Krishnapatnam port not to believe the rumours over the shifting of the port Container Terminal to Tamil Nadu.

At a press conference held at his office here on Thursday, the Minister showed the letter issued by Krishnapatnam port authorities detailing the continuation of Container Terminal in the port only. He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by some people to destabilise the government by making such false comments.

Overruling the allegations of Opposition parties that the State government was incurring losses through Krishnapatnam port, Kakani claimed that such situation will not arise as the profits of the port are increasing year by year. He alleged that TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was unnecessarily making it as an issue for his political advantage.

Pointing out that it was a common practice for the TDP to adopt double standards, the Minister recalled that when TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the Opposition leader in the Cabinet, he participated in the stir organised by Left parties against the establishment of Power Plants in Muthukuru mandal.

The Minister reminded that at that time at a meeting, Chandrababu Naidu made hue and cry by warning that he would blast the Power Plants after his party comes to power in the next elections. Kakani said after Chandrababu became the CM in 2014 elections, instead of keeping his word, he inaugurated several power plants.

Exuding confidence that the Container Terminal will remain in Krishnapatnam port only, Minister Govardhan Reddy said that he will be the first person launching agitation if the port authorities shift it to Tamil Nadu.