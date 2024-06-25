Krea University presents degrees during convocation

Sri City: Krea University, located in Sri City, celebrated graduation of over 350 students during its 2024 convocation ceremony. Convocation marked the graduation of several cohorts: the UG Cohort of School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences (SIAS), PG Diploma Cohort of SIAS, 2-year MBA Cohort of IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB), 3-year L&T MBA Cohort of IFMR GSB, and PhD cohorts of both Krea University and Madras University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao paid tribute to Krea University’s founding Chancellor N Vaghul, stating, “Under Vaghul’s leadership, Krea was established as a beacon of hope for the future. Our students are very special: they share a concern for human rights and injustice and have a desire to change the world”.

Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India Dr K Vijaya Raghavan addressing the graduates, emphasised the importance of diverse perspectives. During the ceremony, Prof David Schulman, Renee Lang Professor of Humanistic Studies in the Department of Comparative Religion at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, was awarded Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD) and Dr Rukmini Benarji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation was conferred the DLitt in recognition of their exceptional contributions to education and development. Degrees were conferred in the presence of Krea University Chancellor Lakshmi Narayanan.