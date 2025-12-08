Global outreach: Telangana woos Asian Nations

Hyderabad: TelanganaTourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday hosted ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior diplomats from several Asian, Buddhist, and other nations at the Trident Hotel, Hyderabad. The meeting served to highlight Telangana’s ancient Buddhist heritage and the State’s vision for global cultural and tourism collaborations.

The Minister explained Telangana’s historic role as the cradle of Mahayana Buddhism in South India and briefed the dignitaries on major heritage sites such as Nagarjunakonda, Phanigiri, Dhulikatta, Nelakondapalli, and Kotilingala. He also showcased the development of the Buddhavanam Buddhist Heritage Theme Park at Nagarjunasagar, which is being designed as a world-class spiritual and cultural destination.

The Minister formally invited the delegates to participate in the “Telangana Rising – 2047 Global Summit” scheduled for December 8–9 at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad. The summit aims to present Telangana’s long-term development roadmap, investment opportunities, and cultural identity.

The dignitaries appreciated Telangana’s efforts to revive Buddhist heritage and expressed keen interest in cultural, tourism, and investment collaborations.

Attendees included: Muzaffar Shah Bin Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia; Najwa Binti Zainal; Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal; Kalpana Sharma; Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan; Daw Zam; Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand; Ruchee Singh, Secretary; Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka; Harisoa Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles; Clemente Camenha, Ambassador of Angola; Erick Jean M Zinsou, Ambassador of Benin; Ed Jager, Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Canada; Lina Sovani, High Commission of Canada; Ian Martinus, Investment and Trade Commissioner, Government of Western Australia; Kuhan Madhan; A Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary (States), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner, Sri Lanka; Edgar Pang, Consul General of Singapore; Valerii Khodzhaev, Consul General of Russia; and K Saravana Kumar, Consul General of Malaysia.