Krishna district police organise mega mock drill

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district police on Monday conducted mock drill at district headquarters with the participation of 1,012 police personnel. The objective of conducting the mock drill is to impart training on how to control the law and order, if violence breaks out or anti-social elements create problems.

District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the police job is very challenging and many problems will arise suddenly. He said the police have to face risk and to protect themselves and save the lives of people when law and order goes out of order.

He said the mock drill would help police to get knowledge on how to bring the situation under control and how to tackle the difficult situations. He said use of stone guard, helmet, mike and tear gas are very important in emergency situations.

Several hundred local people curiously watched the mock drill at Koneru centre.

Trainee IPS Jagadish, Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha, city inspectors and others supervised the mock drill.