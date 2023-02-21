Krishna district SP warns of action if violates law in Gannavaram, imposes section 144

In the wake of clashes between TDP and YSRCP ranks in Gannavaram constituency on Monday, Krishna district SP Joshua said that the Chalo Gannavaram program organized by TDP today is not allowed. Speaking on said that the law and order problem has arisen due to inciting remarks on the police on duty and making irresponsible comments by Pattabhi. It is stated that Gannavaram CI Kanaka Rao sustained a severe head injury in this incident.



"Pattabhi's hasty actions and provocative comments have disrupted peace and harmony; we are examining the video footage of the attack on the TDP office," SP said adding that a case of suomoto was registered and the police started investigation. He said anyone who violates the law will face legal action and said that the section 144 CRPC, 30 Police Act is in force in the vicinity of Gannavaram Police Station.



The SP said the check posts and pickets were set up to prevent anyone from entering the surrounding areas of Gannavaram. "We will take strict action against anyone who violates the law and enters illegally," SP Joshua said in a statement.