Krishna varsity students to take part in Republic Day parade in Delhi

Rudravaram(Machilipatnam, Krishna district): NSS students of various colleges affiliated to Krishna University are going to participate in the 73rd Republic Day parade at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The students had already attended the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade organised at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University in Vallabh Vidya Nagar district of Gujarat from November 20 to 29.

Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar congratulated the students for successfully completing the training and rehearsals in Gujarat. He exhorted the students not to limit their activities for the NSS service but should also participate in all activities and acquire necessary skills.

B Gopi, student of university engineering college, Kiran Kumar from Nalanda College and Padma from Andhra Loyola College both in Vijayawada are among the students selected for the parade. In all 44 students were sent for the rehearsals from 13 universities across the state and nine of them would be selected to participate in the parade. University NSS coordinator and campus engineering college principal Dr M Babu Reddy was also present.