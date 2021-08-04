Krishna water row: CJI NV Ramana transfers the hearing of AP petition to another bench

The petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court over the Krishna water dispute between the two Telugu states has been transferred to another bench. The bench headed by CJI NV Ramana issued orders to this effect. The advocates for the Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that they wanted a legal solution to the matter.

The advocate on behalf of the central government asked the CJI to take up the matter. The CJI rejected the Centre's appeal and issued orders transferring the petition to another bench. Justice NV Ramana said on the occasion that he will not take up the petition.



It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court on the attitude of Telangana in Krishna water. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that Telangana is using excess water than allotted.



Earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana on Monday suggested that the Krishna waters dispute between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states should be resolved amicably. The CJI directed the senior advocates of the two states to decide on the petition to solve through consultations with the two state governments. He said as he belongs to two Telugu states, he can't hear the petition. However, the AP government sought a legal conclusion on the matter.