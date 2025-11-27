Krishna waters bring new hope to Rayalaseema farmers: MLA

Bukkapatnam: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that the Krishna River waters brought to Rayalaseema through the Handri-Neeva project have become a major boon to farmers aspiring to cultivate “golden crops”.

She participated in the Jala Harathi programme at the Bukkapatnam tank on Wednesday, along with former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, as the tank reached full capacity and began overflowing.

The MLA recalled that the late NT Rama Rao laid the foundation for bringing Krishna waters to the backward Rayalaseema region, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now successfully realised that vision.

She noted that the united Anantapur district had faced drought around 35 times, and that the Naidu is committed to transforming the parched region into a lush, green zone.

Sindhura Reddy said the Bukkapatnam tank, with a capacity of 0.5 TMC, would directly irrigate 3,000 acres and indirectly benefit another 10,000 acres.

Of the 25 TMC allotted from Malyala-Muchumarri towards Anantapur region, 13 TMC is being supplied to Sri Sathya Sai district, filling several tanks including Gollapalli, Bukkapatnam, Marala, Cherlopalli and 15 others.

Former minister Dr Raghunatha Reddy stated that the constituency’s tanks would continue to be filled with Krishna waters. He added that the Chief Minister has directed officials to prepare a DPR to develop Bukkapatnam tank into a tourism destination, coinciding with the Baba centenary celebrations.

Later, the MLA and former minister opened the sluice gates to release water into the ayacut.

TDP, BJP, Jana Sena leaders, irrigation officials and local farmers participated in the programme.