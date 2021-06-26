Krishnapatnam area to get more industries

Nellore: Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy informed that environmental clearance was obtained for about 11,000 hectares in the Krishnapatnam area and hence more industries will be set up in the region in near future.

The Minister, along with Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, laid the foundation for construction of the new BC Bhavan building at Kondayapalem Gate in the city on Friday.

The Industries Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront in the country in implementing welfare schemes for backward communities. Though the economic conditions of the State have not been favorable due to Covid pandemic, the State government is taking a number of steps to implement welfare schemes for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities for their upliftment.

Further, Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the State government, led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is committed and working for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities despite the economic hurdles due to the pandemic.

He also said that Chief Minister has been giving top priority to the backward classes and had set up various BC corporations for their welfare. He claimed that about 50 pc of the various welfare schemes introduced by the government have been allocated to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. He said the new BC Bhavan building at Kondayapalem Gate, which is coming up at a cost of Rs. 5.45 crore, will be completed within a year.

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said they would strive hard for completion of the BC Bhavan this year and take measures for fast completion of Shaadi Manzil, Christian Bhavan, and setting up of the Ambedkar Study Circle with the support of the District Collector.

MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector MN Harendira Prasad, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others participated.