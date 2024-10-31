  • Menu
Krishnapatnam Port CEO congratulates students for excelling in sports

Teachers and students selected for district-level competitions with Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO Jagadish Patel and others

Nellore : Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO Jagdish Patel congratulated the students of Krishnapatnam high schools, who excelled in sports and selected for district-level competitions in various categories, on Wednesday. High school teachers along with the students selected for the district level competitions, met the Port CEO.

CEO Jagdish Patel said the organisation is working to make rural students excel in sports and told the students to win in State-level competitions also. The teachers expressed happiness that Adani Foundation is giving training to girl students to play cricket, volleyball and athletics.

Krishnapatnam High School PD Aruna Kumari provides cricket coaching and other coaching to the students. Adani Foundation Head Rajesh Ranjan, Dr Ramesh Babu, V Uma, Aruna Kumari and others were present.

More Stories
