KU gets India Higher Education Award

Machilipatnam: Krishna University (KU) has secured the prestigious India Higher Education Award. Based on performance among government universities across the country, KU secured third position.

At an event organised by Education World on Friday at Hotel Grand in New Delhi on Friday, the award was presented to Krishna University’s Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, by Jatin Paranjape, a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In his address, Prof Basaveswara Rao spoke about the successes and outcomes achieved by India in the fields of science and technology. He emphasised the need for the intellectual community, which had previously left the country for foreign shores, to return and work wholeheartedly for the nation’s development.