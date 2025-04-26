  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KU gets India Higher Education Award

KU gets India Higher Education Award
x
Highlights

Krishna University (KU) has secured the prestigious India Higher Education Award. Based on performance among government universities across the country, KU secured third position.

Machilipatnam: Krishna University (KU) has secured the prestigious India Higher Education Award. Based on performance among government universities across the country, KU secured third position.

At an event organised by Education World on Friday at Hotel Grand in New Delhi on Friday, the award was presented to Krishna University’s Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, by Jatin Paranjape, a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In his address, Prof Basaveswara Rao spoke about the successes and outcomes achieved by India in the fields of science and technology. He emphasised the need for the intellectual community, which had previously left the country for foreign shores, to return and work wholeheartedly for the nation’s development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick