India, Japan vow to work on shared strategic goals

Tokyo/New Delhi: Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, highlighting that both Japan and India are "natural partners" that share fundamental values and strategic interests.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Motegi's meeting with PM Modi lasted for approximately 50 minutes.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Motegi stated that Japan and India are 'natural partners' that share fundamental values and strategic interests, and that he hopes to work together to realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' based on their strong bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Minister Motegi's visit to India and stated that he hopes to deepen cooperation based on the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," read a statement issued by Tokyo.

It added that the two sides agreed to further invigorate bilateral exchanges in 2027, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

"With the 'Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade' announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan in August last year in mind, the two leaders held a frank exchange of views on a wide range of areas, including security, including economic security; the economy, investment, and innovation, including AI; and people-to-people exchanges, and agreed to elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights," the Japanese MFA stated further.

The Japanese Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi late Thursday, also co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Friday along with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

During their meeting, both sides discussed economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to co-chair the 18th India - Japan Strategic Dialogue alongside FM Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi today. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is on an upward trajectory and holds immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Today’s discussions on deeper economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation were reflective of our shared interests and mutual understanding. Also had a useful exchange of perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments," he added.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to India. As we hold the India-Japan strategic talks today, even more pleased to find a fellow cricket enthusiast in FM Motegi. In the spirit of our shared passion for the sport, honoured to receive a Japan national cricket team jersey. Also gifted him a bat signed by the Indian cricket team," he posted on X.

In his opening remarks during the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue, EAM Jaishankar said that New Delhi attaches the highest priority to working with Tokyo in international forums such as the Quad, the United Nations and the G20.

"Let me today, as I welcome you, underline that India attaches very great priority to its friendship with Japan, and over the last two decades, we have been successful in transforming the relationship from what was primarily an economic relationship into one that is broad, comprehensive and strategic in its focus. We attach the highest priority to working with Japan in international forums, and immediately, Quad, the United Nations, our G4 membership, and the G20 come to mind," EAM Jaishankar said.

"As I reflect on the relationship, it is worth recalling that it was a Japanese Prime Minister who, in his address to the Indian Parliament, laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a political, economic and strategic construct. Much, much time has passed, but the relationship today sees that our initiative of what we call Mahasagar, which is oceans in a way and vision for the Indo-Pacific aligns closely with your Free and Open Indo-Pacific outlook," he added.

EAM Jaishankar stressed the importance of India and Japan working closely towards shared strategic goals amid the current uncertain global situation. He extended a warm welcome to Toshimitsu Motegi and recalled their earlier meeting.

"We are leading democracies. We are the major economies of the world, and we have today not just an opportunity but also an obligation, a duty to shape the global order and in the current uncertain global situation, it is even more important that we work closely towards shared strategic goals," he said.

He said that India and Japan will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 and noted that the "special, strategic and global partnership is on a continuously upward trajectory."