- Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief
- Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients
- Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman
- Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector
- Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
- Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children
- No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala
- Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag
- Prohibition & Excise officers complete training
- 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in J&K
KU students take out Har Ghar Tiranga rally
Machilipatnam: In celebration of the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Krishna University students took out a Har Ghar Tiranga rally on Tuesday. Embracing the nationwide initiative, students marched through the campus carrying a 100-foot-long national flag.
The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, who also joined the students in the march. University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, Registrar Prof N Usha, and other teaching staff also participated in theevent.
