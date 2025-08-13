  • Menu
KU students take out Har Ghar Tiranga rally

KU students take out Har Ghar Tiranga rally
Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji taking part in the rally on Tuesday

Machilipatnam: In celebration of the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Krishna University students took out a Har Ghar Tiranga rally on Tuesday....

Machilipatnam: In celebration of the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Krishna University students took out a Har Ghar Tiranga rally on Tuesday. Embracing the nationwide initiative, students marched through the campus carrying a 100-foot-long national flag.

The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, who also joined the students in the march. University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, Registrar Prof N Usha, and other teaching staff also participated in theevent.

