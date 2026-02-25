UP receives Rs 1L cr investment proposals

Singapore/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during his ongoing visit to Singapore, adding that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore have already been signed. Speaking on the second day of his visit, Adityanath said he held “positive and productive” discussions with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister on expanding economic cooperation and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

“Since Monday, UP received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during the Singapore visit.

Till now MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore have been signed,” he said. The chief minister also met top executives and chairpersons of major global fintech and investment firms, including GIC and Blackstone, and described the meetings as encouraging for future partnerships. “People’s perception about Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 360-degree transformation,” Adityanath said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, governance and investment climate in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major aviation service projects at Noida International Airport and also with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise for strengthening institutional capacity, policy frameworks, and ecosystem development in the state, officials said.

The agreement was signed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing visit to Singapore, marking a key investment outcome on the second day of the tour aimed at attracting global capital to Uttar Pradesh.