Kudipudi unanimously elected as MLC

Returning Officer and Joint Collector Ilakkiya handing over the victory certificate to MLC Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao in Kakinada on Monday
The Returning Officer of East Godavari Local Authorities’ Constituency and Joint Collector Ilakkiya handed over the MLC election victory certificate to YSRCP nominee Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The nominations of TDP candidate Kadali Sri Durga and independent candidates Ambati Koteswar Rao and Intha Santhosham were rejected. The officials said that the nominations have been rejected due to the mistakes in the affidavits submitted by them. As a result, Suryanarayana Rao has been unanimously elected. He is a leader of BC communities and fought for the rights and welfare of BC communities.


Suryanarayana Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to become the MLC. MPs Vanga Geetha and Margani Bharat Ram, and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy congratulated Suryanarayana Rao. Later, MLC Suryanarayana met district Collector Krihtika Shukla.

