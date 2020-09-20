Kundu, Handri, Tungabhadra in spate

Kurnool: With heavy rains continued to lash the district even on Saturday, several ponds, lakes and streams have developed breaches. The rivers in the district, Kundu, Handri and Tungabhadra were receiving heavy inflows of floodwaters due to rains in upper riparian areas. River Kundu, Shyama Kaluva, Maddileru and Saleru Vagu were flowing above danger mark level. Nandyal, Mahanandi, Atmakur, Pamulapadu, Chagalamarri, Sirivella, Kovelakuntla, Sanjamala and Banaganapalli mandals have received heavy rainfall. Transportation between Koilkuntla-Owk and Kovelakuntla–Jammalamadugu has completely come to a halt. Several low-lying areas were inundated with floodwaters of Kundu and Saleru lakes.

Several villages Otheraman Dinne, Vasanthapuram, Kamapuri, Bondala Dinna, Mudigedu and Macchalapuri in Sanjamala mandal were totally inundated with floodwaters. Power supply was disrupted in several villages due to uprooting of electric poles. Residents were also facing huge drinking water problem and unable to get essential commodities. Crops planted in thousands of acres of land were totally submerged in floodwaters. The villagers are urging the government to save them from the crisis through social media.

On the other hand, the personnel of rescue operation teams and the villagers of Gadivemula have rescued three persons from being washed away. District fire officer Srinivasa Reddy said the rescue team personnel have rescued two persons who were trapped in a car in Alugu lake near Banaganapalle. The incident took place when the duo was trying to cross the Alugu lake. In the middle of lake, the car struck due to heavy water force.

The locals immediately brought this to the notice of rescue operation team personnel. They immediately plunged into action and rescued the duo along with the car. In a similar incident at Gadivemula, a farmer, who tried to cross Maddileru lake with his bullock cart, was rescued by Gadivemula villagers. Due to heavy water force, the bullocks could not go any further and slowly began washing away along with the water.

The villagers of Gadivemula rushed to the farmer's aid and managed to rescue him. Unfortunately, the bullocks and cart washed away in the lake. District collector Veera Pandiyan ordered the officials concerned to caution the villagers not to cross the rivulets, lakes and streams. He also directed the officials to take restoration works of breached canals, lakes and streams on war footing basis. He also asked the officials to supply safe drinking water and shift the villagers in submerged areas to relief camps.