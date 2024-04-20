‘Kuppam Gadda-TDP Adda’, asserts Bhuvaneswari

Kuppam (Chittoor district) : TDPchief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari was overwhelmed with the love and affection of Kuppam people on Friday. A huge rally was taken out in Kuppam town on the occasion of filing of nomination papers of Chandrababu by Bhuvaneswari in which thousands of people took part.

It was colour yellow everywhere in the town with the party flags rising high all through the rally. Addressing the people, Bhuvaneswari said that ‘Kuppam Gadda – TDP Adda’ where there is no place for any other flag except for yellow flag (TDP flag). She felt fortunate in meeting families of party cadres during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ campaign.

Seeing the huge response of the party cadres and people now, she exuded confidence of getting one lakh votes majority for Naidu this time. She said that when she was going to file nomination papers after performing prayers at the temple in the town, youth, unemployed people, women, physically challenged and farmers came to her and gave the nomination fee saying that their future will be good only if Naidu becomes chief minister. With that money only the nomination was filed, Bhuvaneswari asserted.

“While Chandrababu put the state at number one position in the country, YSRCP government has looted the state and killed the TDP cadres who tried to stop them. There is no protection for women in this government. People of all regions have suffered during the last five years and it is time to defeat that government using ‘Vote’ as a powerful weapon,” she maintained. Party constituency in-charge P S Munirathnam, coordinator and MLC K Srikanth, Chittoor MP candidate Daggumalla Prasada Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the nomination filing process has completed peacefully. Police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Returning office area and a large number of police force was deployed.