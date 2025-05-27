Kuppam set for agro-industrial boom with Rs 338 cr investment

Kuppam (Chittoor District): In a major boost to agro-processing and rural employment in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced land allotment for two industrial units in Kuppam – one each by Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd and Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation. The projects, together worth over Rs 338 crore, are expected to generate nearly 8,800 jobs and benefit over 50,000 farmers in the region.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister held a review meeting with representatives of both companies in Kuppam on Monday. Naidu had earlier laid the foundation stone for the Rs 105.1 crore Mother Dairy fruit pulp processing unit at Thambi Ganipalli in Santhipuram mandal. Spread over 41.22 acres, the facility is projected to create employment for 4,800 people and support farmers by directly procuring horticultural produce.

Meanwhile, Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation, which has a base of over one lakh women dairy farmers, has been allotted 40 acres for a Rs 233 crore dairy and cattle feed processing unit. The project, supported by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), is expected to provide 4,000 jobs and enhance milk processing efficiency in the state.

“This is a step towards building a strong rural economy. These investments will support farmers, improve incomes, and create employment opportunities in line with our Swarnandhra vision,” Naidu said. He has directed both companies to complete construction and begin operations within 15 to 18 months.

Officials said that the Shreeja unit will include an advanced feed processing facility aimed at increasing productivity among milch animals by ensuring a consistent supply of quality feed. The processing unit will also help streamline milk procurement and delivery, resulting in better prices for both producers and consumers.

The land allotments and upcoming facilities fall under the broader development strategy led by the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), which aims to attract investment and scale up agro-based industries in the region.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said: “Met representatives from Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy in Kuppam. We discussed their investment plans to achieve zero poverty, aligned with our vision for Swarna Andhra. Land has been allotted to establish their industrial units, which will directly benefit local farmers and boost rural incomes.”

With direct procurement, value addition, and local employment as key features, the two upcoming units are seen as model interventions to integrate agriculture with industrial growth in the state’s backward regions.