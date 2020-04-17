Kuppam YSRCP in charge Chandramouli dies

Tirupati: YSRCP leader and Kuppam constituency in-charge K Chandramouli has died in Hyderabad on Friday evening. A former bureaucrat Chandramouli has unsuccessfully contested against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the last two elections.

He was ailing for some time and could not even campaigned personally in 2019 elections. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condoled the death of party leader. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.