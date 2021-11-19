Kurasala Kannababu flays Chandrababu during a discussion on the Agriculture sector in assembly

The Andhra Pradesh state assembly sessions continued for the second day on Friday. There has been a discussion on the agricultural sector. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the YSRCP government has insured twice as much as the TDP has done in the five years. "We are providing insurance cover to the farmers who have sown the seeds. In the process, 71 lakh farmers have been covered," he said.



Recalling that the previous TDP government had never given full subsidy to the farmers, he questioned whether the TDP leaders had given any single advice for the welfare farmers. It is flagrant that the TDP has no moral right to talk about the farmers.



Kannababu recalled that Chandrababu, who was pelted stones at Home Minister Amit Shah when he came to Tirupati and later touched his feet when he went to Delhi.



The minister questioned whether Chandrababu had the guts to contest the coming elections without alliance.