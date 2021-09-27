Kurnool: 3 houses burgled; robbers decamp with cash, jewellery

Kurnool: Burglars sneaked into three houses and decamped with huge cash, gold and silver ornaments at Fathima Nagar and Jagath Jananee Nagar under One town police station limits. According to information, some unknown persons first entered the house of one Hussain Basha in Fathima Nagar and decamped with Rs 4 lakh cash, one gram of gold and 15 grams of silver ornaments. Hussain Basha, a construction worker, has gone to his in-laws' house after locking the house. The burglars taking advantage of the locked house, sneaked into the house and decamped with the valuables and cash.



When Hussain Basha returned on Sunday morning, he noticed the door locks were broke open. He immediately informed the police in this regard. Similarly, on the same night, the burglars also entered two more houses at Jagath Janane Nagar when the house owners were away. Soni, a resident of Jagath Janane Nagar, has gone to her parent's house in Atmakur. Here, the burglars decamped with Rs 50,000 cash, two grams of gold and 35 grams of silver ornaments.

Even the burglars entered the house of one Jameela Bee resides in the same locality when she has gone to her parent's house. They took away Rs 13,000 cash and two grams of gold. These three victims noticed that their houses were burgled after they returned on Sunday morning. All the three victims lodged complaints with the One town police. The police after registering cases under relevant sections have taken up investigation.

Clues teams, dog squads and fingerprint experts were pressed into the field to track the identity of the burglars. It may be recalled that on 21st of this month, the burglars entered a marble contractor's house and decamped with huge cash and gold. Before the people could forget, the incident is causing the residents to spend sleepless nights. The residents have urged the police to intensify night rounds in their localities.