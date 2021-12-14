Kurnool: 330-litre capacity PSI oxygen plant inaugurated in Dhone

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has determined to extend quality treatment to the poor by strengthening the medical sector. The Minister along with the Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and District Collector P Koteshwara Rao inaugurated 330-litre capacity PSI oxygen plant at Dhone community health centre on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Rajendranath Reddy said the aim of the state government is to extend quality treatment to Covid infected patients and protect their valuable lives. Several Covid-hit patients were suffering due to lack of oxygen. The oxygen generation plant has been set up to ensure adequate oxygen was available to the Covid infected patients.

The oxygen plant has been set up in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Foundation Accenture Solutions Private Limited at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. He further said that a RO water plant was also set up at a cost of Rs 5 lakh sponsored by Southways Mining Limited, SWML JSW group. The Minister lauded the group members for coming forward for the same. He also felicitated the group members.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated a machinery room containing the equipment pertaining to pediatric (children) and delivery (gynec) in the operation theater (OT) at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Meat corporation chairman Sriramulu, Dhone municipal chairman Saptha Saila Rajesh, vice-chairman Hari Kishan, member of Dr Reddy's Foundation Collaboration Solutions Private Limited Srinivas Rao Satti, Southways Mining Limited, SWML JSW group members, Keshav Reddy, Ankal Reddy, Kurnool RSO, Hari Prasad and others were present.