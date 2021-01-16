Kurnool: 35,470 healthcare workers to get vaccine from 147 centres

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan stated that all arrangements are made for the first phase of vaccination from Saturday. In the first phase, around 35,470 government and private healthcare workers would be given vaccination from 147 centres, stated the collector.

Addressing media persons at Government hospital on Friday, the collector said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would start the vaccination drive through on Saturday at 10.30 in the morning. In the first phase of vaccination, healthcare workers would be given vaccine at the 147 centres arranged across the district.

A minimum of ten persons would be vaccinated at every centre and the drive would be continued four days in a week. In the second phase, around 47,037 persons belonging to the departments of police, revenue, municipality and panchayat raj would be vaccinated at 199 centres.

In third phase, 1,531 persons, the staff of village secretariat, health centres and others would be vaccinated. Even 5,57,080 people that include, the persons above the age of 50 and comorbidities and below 50 years would be vaccinated. The vaccine would be given only to those persons who have registered through Covid App and those received SMS, said the collector.

Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji, GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy, KMC Principal Dr Jikki, Additional DMHO Dr Venkataramana, DIO Dr Vishweshwara Reddy and others were

present.