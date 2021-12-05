Kurnool: 5 students issued TCs for consuming alcohol

Kurnool: The news of five students issued Transfer Certificates (TCs) in the middle of academic year, went viral in social media here on Saturday. Though the incident took place on December 1, it has come to light on Saturday. According to information, five students (four 8th class and one class nine) pursuing education at Atmakur government high school were attending classes after consuming liquor. On December 1, the school staff found them in an inebriated state and searched their school bags.



The staff found two cheap liquor bottles in the bag. Immediately, they took the issue to the notice of headmaster D Sakru Naik, who in turn took the matter to the notice of student parents and asked them to come to school. The parents on reaching the school were shocked to see their children in such an inebriated state.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, headmaster D Sakru Naik said that five students, four 8th class and one 9th class were not attending the classes. When their parents were asked whether their children sent to school or at home, they said they have come to school. The teachers found their school bags in the classroom except their physical presence. In the afternoon, the five students have been spotted during midday meals time.

All five of them were taken into the office room and enquired about their absence. During enquiry, the teachers sensed that the students have consumed alcohol. When the teachers searched their bags, they found two cheap quality liquor bottles. We immediately called their parents and elaborated the entire episode of their children, said the headmaster.

The parents were also asked to take TCs of their children and join them in some other school as they spoil other children with their vices. However, the headmaster did not disclose the names of students who were given TCs. In view of protecting other students, the Transfer Certificates have been issued to those students, stated the headmaster D Sakru Naik.