Kurnool: 6 hurt in clash over land

Kurnool: Six people were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Mandaluru village under Rudravaram police station limits on Thursday. All the injured were shifted to Allagadda government hospital.



Rudravaram SI N Ram Mohan Reddy said a row over land between farmers Sekhar Reddy and Gopal Reddy led to the clash.

Gopal Reddy and his brother Kasi Reddy have four acre land inherited from ancestors while Sekhar Reddy too has four acre of D Patta land. Gopal Reddy alleged that Sekhar Reddy has encroached upon his land. The two had been quarrelling with each other frequently and also filed cases in the court.

In this backdrop, Sekhar Reddy and his family members entered into the land for sowing crops on Thursday. On learning of this, Gopal Reddy and his brother Kasi Reddy along with some others also reached the spot and confronted them. A heated argument took place between them leading into a fight between two groups.

Six persons were suffered injuries in the fight. On learning of the incident, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. SI Ram Mohan Reddy said the no arrests have been made so far.