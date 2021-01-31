Kurnool: 833 detonators, 54 gelatin sticks seized, one held

Kurnool: The Adoni I-Town police seized huge quantities of explosive materials and arrested a person in this connection on Saturday.

Addressing media conference at I-Town police station here on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said in view of gram panchayat elections, vehicle checking has been intensified in all the division limits. During vehicle checking at Yellamma Konda road, the DSP said the cops of I-Town police have detected explosive materials, 833 detonators and 54 gelatin sticks and seized them. They also took one person Hari Das, a resident of Kapati village into custody in this connection. The government has banned the usage of detonators and gelatin sticks. A case has been filed under relevant sections and the accused would be produced in the court for initiating further action, said the DSP.

Adoni Deputy Tahsildar Rajinikanth Reddy and I-Town CI Chandrasekhar were present. The DSP announced a cash reward to SI Ramesh Babu for seizing the explosive materials. The department would initiate stringent action if anyone is possessing gutka and selling liquor, stated Vinod Kumar.