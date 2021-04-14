Kurnool: Acute water scarcity at SC Colony

Kurnool: Residents of SC Colony in Nandyal town are facing acute drinking water problem.

To get a pail of water the residents have to stay awake for three to four hours from the midnight to 4 in the morning. A resident of 1st ward in SC colony of Nandyal complained that the municipal authorities have stopped water supply for a week.

Drinking water problem has become a common issue to the people of SC colony. Though the issue has been taken to the notice of the authorities concerned, action is yet to be taken to sort out the issue. A local resident Mary said it is very hard to look after daily needs from bathing to cooking food due to shortage of water. She alleged that the officials are behaving in a negligent manner when it comes to supplying water to SC colony.

Another resident has said that instead of supplying water during morning hours, the municipal officials were supplying water after midnight. "We have to be awake all the night to get a pot of water," she pointed out.

She further adds that they observe 'Sivarathri Jagarana' daily at the SC Colony. She says the residents are being deprived of peaceful sleep during nights for the last one month due to untimely supply of water.

The residents demand that the officials supply water regularly during morning hours. If the officials fail to address their problem, then they would be forced to stage a protest in front of the municipal office with the kin and kith, they said.