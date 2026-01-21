'Purvodaya' vision accelerating development in Northeast, says PM Modi

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government's 'Purvodaya' vision, aimed at accelerating development in eastern India, is also playing a transformative role in driving growth and progress in the Northeastern region.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha on the occasion of Tripura's Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said that for decades, it was an undeniable reality that the people of the Northeast, including Tripura, felt distant and isolated from the national mainstream.

"Our government received the opportunity to change this reality by bridging distances, strengthening emotional bonds and striking a chord with the people of this region," he said.

PM Modi said that over the last eight years, the double-engine governments, the NDA government at the Centre and CM Saha's team in the state, have worked with dedication for Tripura's transformation.

"This sustained effort is fully in keeping with the spirit of the historic mandate given by the people of Tripura in 2018 and 2023," he pointed out.

Noting that a wide range of development initiatives has significantly improved the Ease of Living for the people of Tripura, the Prime Minister said that emphasis has been placed on strengthening physical as well as social infrastructure.

Several Central government schemes have delivered tangible benefits, he said, adding that recently, the Union Cabinet approved new components under the existing Special Development Packages, which will have a particularly positive impact, especially on the tribal communities of the state.

The inauguration of the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala in 2022 has further boosted connectivity, commerce and tourism, Modi said.

Powered by the aspirations and hard work of its people, Tripura has made remarkable strides in recent years, the Prime Minister said, highlighting that the state's economy has grown significantly, supported by commendable reforms in compliance reduction and deregulation. These efforts reflect the Tripura government's determination to attract investment and create new opportunities for the youth, he mentioned.

Praising Tripura farmers' inspiring example for the nation in environmental consciousness, the Prime Minister, in his letter, said that the state is among the leaders in the Northeast in the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

"The increasing adoption of natural farming practices is equally commendable. The state government's focused support for weavers, mulberry growers and pineapple farmers is strengthening livelihoods and laying the foundation for long-term growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, parts of Tripura were overshadowed by insurgency and unrest and added that there was a time when daily life was disrupted, and the dreams of the youth were constrained.

"Today, the people of Tripura have demonstrated remarkable courage and resolve, choosing peace over conflict and progress over uncertainty. The 2024 Peace Accord with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) and ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) has ushered in a new dawn of hope," PM Modi said.

He said that the people of Tripura have clearly rejected retrograde ideologies and placed their faith in governance that delivers.

Referring to his Tripura visit in September 2025 and offering prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district, PM Modi said that he had reviewed the ongoing development works at the temple complex.

"May the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari always guide the people of Tripura. Together, we will continue to work to realise the vision of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur and take Tripura to even greater heights," the Prime Minister said in his letter.



