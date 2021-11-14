Kurnool: AIDWA, CITU leaders stage road blockade for water supply in Alur

Kurnool: Drinking water problem looms large in Alur mandal. The residents allege that they are not getting water even once in 20 days. Maina, a resident of Alur town and SFI mandal secretary told The Hans India that there was a huge drinking water problem persists in Alur mandal and the residents were unable to get drinking water at least once in 20 days.

As the borewater is not good to consume as it contains fluorine, the people in Alur mandal are completely depending on tankers. On several occasions, the issue was brought to the notice of water resources department but no action is being taken to mitigate the problem, said Maina. Adding, he said that the women folks of AIDWA and the leaders of CITU also staged a road blockade at Ambedkar centre on Friday. The women residents of Koya Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in large numbers staged a sit-in protest with empty vessels. With the road blockade, the vehicular traffic on either side of the road was jammed for kilometres, said the SFI mandal secretary.

On learning about the issue, Sub-Inspector Ramanjulu and RWS, Joint Engineer, Ramleela reached the protesting spot and assured that they will sort out the problem and will see that the water be supplied without any interruption. With the assurance, the protest was winded up, said Maina.

Similar situation was also prevailing in Halaharvi mandal. The village Sarpanch Mallikarjuna unable to see the pathetic situation, has hired water tankers to supply safe drinking water. He said that the water supply men were in protest as a result of which water supply was stopped for 10 days.