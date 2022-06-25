Kurnool : All-party meet bats for Gundrevula project

Kurnool : Janata Foundation president K Satyanarayana Gupta said that the fate of district farmers did not change despite several governments coming to power in the state. Addressing a meeting on the issue of Gundrevula project convened with the leaders of all parties here on Saturday, he said none of the Chief Ministers showed any interest in completing the project. He reiterated that the fight for the project will continue till the government completes it.

Due to lack of irrigation projects in district, the rainwater is going waste, he said and added the rainwater could be stored if the government constructs irrigation projects. Around 20 tmc ft of water could be stored in the Gundrevula project after its completion. The project would cater the drinking and irrigation water needs of both Rayalaseema region and Telangana states. CPI leader Ramanjaneyulu said that the previous government has assured to take up the construction of Gundrevula and Vedavathy projects.

Upon the assurance, several farmers have liberally given their lands but the work still remains uncompleted. The present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra has promised to complete the project after his party comes to power. But the CM is least bothered to construct the project, alleged Ramanjaneyulu. District Congress Committee (DCC) president M Sudhakar Babu said that due to Congress party's struggle, Pothireddypadu Head Regulator has been constructed in Kurnool. He said the Polavaram project would benefit Andhra region and not Rayalaseema. He gave a call to the leaders of all parties to join hands to fight against the government so that the Gundrevula and Vedavathy projects are constructed. Kodumur TDP Kodumur in-charge Akepogu Prabhakar said Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised that they will give importance to 14 projects across the state. But why he is silent on the Gundrevula project, asked Prabhakar.