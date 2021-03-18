Kurnool: All set for Mayor, Deputy Mayor election

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan has directed the Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji to make necessary arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Mayors, Deputy Mayors of corporations and Chairman and Vice Chairman of municipalities. Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, the collector inspected the swearing-in ceremony arrangements at Council hall in Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the swearing-in ceremony of the elected members in the recently conducted civic body elections would take place on Thursday. He suggested the Commissioner to arrange the seating of council members party wise as suggested by the State Election Commission in the Council hall. He also asked him to follow the procedures, keep the certificates, public notices and other proformas be ready.

Due to lack of enough space at the Council hall, Veera Pandiyan said LED screens have been arranged at the outdoor stadium so that the well-wishers of the candidates and the public can view the swearing-in ceremony. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said they will divert the traffic by blocking the road in front of Municipal Corporation.

The collector said the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairman and Vice Chairmens to Kurnool Municipal Corporation including Nandyal, Adoni, Yemmiganaur, Allagadda, Atmakur, Nandkotkur, Dhone municipalities and Guduur nagara panchayat would be done in a transparent manner. Special officers and presiding officers have been appointed for carrying out the process, stated the collector.