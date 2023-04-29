Kurnool: Alleged MBBS Paper leak

Kurnool : Following the alleged leak of MBBS question paper Anatomy-2 created In Kurnool district on Friday, the YSR Health University asked a 3-member panel to submit a report by Saturday.

According to information, the YSR Health University is conducting MBBS supplementary exams to the first year failed students across the State from 25th of this month. The students have appeared in Anatomy paper-1 on April 25 and Anatomy paper-2 on April 27.

As many as 135 students from Santhiram Medical College and Viswabharati Medical College including Kurnool Medical College have appeared for the supplementary exams at Kurnool exam centre. Dr Chakrapani was deputed as invigilator at the exam centre. Prior to entering into the exam hall everyone, the students, invigilators and observers have to deposit their mobile phones to a custodian. All have deposited their mobile phones except Dr Chakrapani.

Dr Chakrapani taking the advantage of his mobile phone has taken the snapshots of Paper-1 on 25th and also paper-2 on 27th. After taking the snapshots on both days, he happened to deposit the mobile phone so that no one can doubt him. However, an observer who was deputed from the university noticed him while depositing the mobile phone and he took the issue to the notice of the Medical College Principal P Sudhakar and Vice-Principal, Sai Sudheer.

They immediately rushed to the exam centre and took the mobile phone into their custody and on searching they found the snapshots of paper-1 and paper-2. The Principal and Vice-Principal informed the Director of Medical Examination (DME) and other higher authorities. However, the news splashed and the mediapersons reached medical college on Friday and asked for clarification about the paper leak.

Vice-Principal Sai Sudheer speaking to mediapersons said that Dr Chakrapani was caught with his mobile despite knowing that they were not allowed inside the exam hall.

However he was removed as an invigilator. Dr Cynthia, SPM professor, who was chief superintendent at the exams, has also complained to the Principal about Dr Chakrapani. He further said that the Principal has informed the AME, University Registrar and Controller of Exams.

They have ordered the Principal to immediately send a report to them. The Principal accordingly sent a report after taking the statements of the doctors. The University authorities based on the report have ordered the Principal to initiate enquiry with a three-member committee and then send the report by Saturday, said the Vice-Principal.