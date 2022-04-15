Kurnool: 'Ambedkar still in the hearts of downtrodden people'

Kurnool/Nandyal: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Thursday said that the Bharata Ratna Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the ray of hope to the people of downtrodden communities. The collector along with MP, MLAs, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and the leaders of various community and caste based organisations paid rich floral tributes by garlanding to the statue of Baba Saheb on the occasion of his 131st Jayanthi at old bus stand on Thursday. The collector called upon the people to follow the principles of great leader without fail. "His lifestyle is an inspiration to all," he added. Later addressing a public meeting, the collector said that Dr Ambedkar was the living legend in the hearts of the people of downtrodden communities. He has dedicated his entire life in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. Stating that the father of Indian constitutional architect is regarded highly by all nations across the globe, he dwelled in the hearts of every Indian citizen. He further said that every one of us should strive to fulfill the aspirations of Ambedkar. The birth anniversary of the great leader was a festival to the Indian citizens. He called upon the youths and students to be inspired by the life history of Dr Ambedkar and strive to reach the highest positions in life. Later, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor BY Ramaiah, MLAs Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Hafeez Khan also spoke and assured to develop Kurnool on all fronts with the cooperation of all.

Similarly, in Nandyal district, collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar has struggled hard in his life against casteism and injustice. He worked for equality in society. Though he was insulted, Ambedkar brought the society together, said the collector. He paid rich tributes by garlanding to the statue of Baba Saheb at Bommala Satram in Nandyal.