Kurnool: Call to Make plantation drive a grand success

Kurnool: National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) state technical officer Shankar Nayak has appealed to people to participate in plantation drives in large numbers and make them a grand success.

Participating in a saplings' plantation drive organised at Tuggali mandal on Thursday, Shankar Nayak said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect environment for posterity.

To enhance green cover, the state government has ordered to plant saplings on either side of the road, he said and called upon the people to take part in the plantation drive in a large scale and plant more saplings.

He also said the NREGS staff should create awareness among people about the necessity of protecting plants and encourage them to take part in the plantation drive.

Pathikonda APD Padmavathi appealed to people to plant saplings and ensure its growth so that a good green cover could be given to our children. Single window president Venkateshwara Reddy said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a good initiative to transform Andhra Pradesh into a lush green state. He asked the people to join hands in the novel programme and plant more saplings without fail. YSRCP leaders Sunkanna, EC Nagamani Kumar, technical assistants Pendakal Ranganna, Rathna, Pradeep Kumar, GC Ramanjaneyulu, Anand, Prasad, Rajasekhar and Rama Krishna also participated.