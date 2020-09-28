Kurnool: Cardiac patient dies as ambulance fails to reach village due to rains

Kurnool: The efforts of sons to save their cardiac father have proved futile despite carrying him on a cot for four kilometres to reach the ambulance at Putluru.



The heartrending incident took place at Brahmanapalli village in Chagalamarri mandal on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Thomas,62.

According to information, Thomas was a cardiac patient and was continuously under doctor's care. Suddenly, he developed severe chest pain on Sunday. The family members on noticing his condition immediately contacted 108 ambulance to come to their aid. But, due to incessant rains that lashed the mandal for two consecutive days, have submerged several villages.

Even Bhramanapalle was also submerged in floodwaters and there was no way that the ambulance could reach the village. However, the ambulance was reached upto Putluru, which is four kilometers away from Bhramanapalle. The family members without wasting even a single minute took him on a cot for four kilometres. They even crossed a pond, which was flowing above the danger mark, risking their lives.

After crossing the pond and travelling some distance Thomas breathed his last. The sons and family members came down heavily on the government officials for their gross failure in not laying proper roads to the village. He wouldn't have died if they had good roads to their village, alleged the sons of deceased.