Kurnool: Celebrate Bunni festival strictly following Covid norms

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has called upon the people to celebrate the Bunni festival in a traditional, religious and peaceful manner. People should participate in the Utsavam with a spirit of devotion, he said. The collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy convened a meeting with Bunni Utsav organisers of Mala Malleshwari temple, temple committee chairman, officials and the villagers of Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda and Kothapeta villagers in Holagunda mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the Bunni Utsavam would be celebrated on the day of Vijayadasimi at Mala Malleshwara Swamy temple in Devaragattu. He appealed to people to celebrate the Utsavam strictly following the Covid norms and the participants must and should wear face masks in view of corona third wave threat. Stating that several people lost their lives due to deadly coronavirus, he said the officials should ensure that not more than 150 persons are gathered at a time.

He said the residents of surroundings and adjacent villagers should cooperate with officials to celebrate the utsavam in a peaceful and vibrant manner. The official machinery will always be in the service of people. The devotees of Mala Malleshwara Swamy should also cooperate with the officials, stated the collector.

Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the police department has made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of Bunni Utsavam. The residents of surrounding villages should abide by the rules and cooperate with the police. Special drives are being conducted to prevent circulation of the spurious liquor. Celebrate the utsavam in a peaceful manner like it was celebrated last year, stated the SP.

Temple committee chairman Gummanur Srinivasulu said they will follow all Covid rules and will celebrate the Utsavam in a peaceful manner. Joint Collectors Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, S Rama Sunder Reddy, Devaragattu temple chairman Gummanur Srinivasulu, Adoni RDO Rama Krishna Reddy, DPO Prabhakar Rao, APSPDCL Superintending Engineer Shiva Prasad Reddy, DMHO Rama Giddaiah, Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar, temple committee members, villagers and others participated in the meeting.