Kurnool Collector grabs Best Electoral Practices Award
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has been conferred with the Best Electoral Practices Award for the year 2024. The State Election Commission announced this recognition in appreciation of his outstanding performance during 2024 general elections.
While serving as the Collector of Bapatla, Basha displayed exceptional dedication and efficiency in various electoral activities.
His contributions included meticulous preparation of voter lists, effective measures to enroll new voters, removal of ineligible entries, and resolution of objections related to the voter list.
Additionally, he provided significant suggestions to enhance the electoral process and ensured the smooth and transparent conduct of elections.
The award will be presented to the Collector on January 25, coinciding with National Voters’ Day, during a ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.
This accolade recognises his commitment to upholding the democratic process and fostering voter participation.