Kurnool: Collector G Veera Pandiyan inspects isolation, quarantine centers

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan ordered the officials of the Police and Revenue departments and the doctors to strictly follow social distancing besides wearing masks and gloves.

Pandiyan on Wednesday visited Santhi Ram Medical College at Panyam and inspected the arrangements. The hospital has been selected for Covid-19 isolation centre.

The hospital was provided with 50 beds ICU and another 800 non-ICU beds. He inspected the facilities and enquired about the isolation wards and ventilators with the doctors. He instructed the Principal of Kurnool Medial College, Dr P Chandrasekhar, to impart proper training to the doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and others that are likely to discharge duties at the hospital (Isolation centre).

He also told the doctors to ensure all kinds of facilities besides maintaining hygienic surroundings. The Collector later visited the quarantine centre set up at Rayalaseema University on the outskirts of Kurnool town. He enquired about the food being served to the patients at the centre.

He spoke to the Additional District Medical and Health Officer (Addl DMHO) Dr Venkataramana and asked him to see that the patients are served food following Jagananna Goru Mudda menu.

Kurnool mandal tahasildar Venkatesh Naik and others accompanied the District Collector during the inspection.