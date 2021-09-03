Kurnool: Collector Koteshwara Rao warns negligent staff of serious action

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the works of houses construction sanctioned under scheme. He also warned that the negligent official would be taken to task if the progress was not showed at the second review meeting.

The collector conducted a review meeting with the division-level officials on the progress of houses construction, house pattas, village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinic, bulk milk cooling units, construction of digital library buildings, NREGS, agriculture, survey besides revenue, village and ward inspections, Covid-19 and on several other issues in Adoni on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, the collector said that the state government has prestigiously launched several welfare schemes by giving due importance. One-and-half years ago, the government by investing crores of rupees introduced the Navarathnalu scheme. But several works have not yet started, the collector said while expressing displeasure.

He said the tahsildars, MPDOs, housing engineers and mandal officials have to coordinate by forming a team to expedite the works. The constituency special officers, mandal level special officers need to monitor the housing programmes and later review the work progress with the engineers concerned. The officials have to seriously work and see that the district bags first or second position among other districts in the state. If the officials fail to improve the progress then they would face serious action, warned the collector.

The collector said that around 55,083 houses have been sanctioned to Adoni revenue division. Of them, 8,234 works were not yet started, 28,103 are below basement level and 1,004 are at basement level. He ordered the officials to see that 8,234 houses have to be grounded by Saturday. Regarding registration of 9,499 houses are still pending, he said the housing department officials have to concentrate and see that pending works be cleared. The Superintending Engineer of the electricity department was ordered to provide power connection at Jagananna colonies. Similarly, he directed the engineers of Panchayat Raj department to complete the constructions of village, ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Dr YSR Health Clinics, bulk milk cooling centres, digital library and other offices within the time frame. Joint Collectors Rama Sunder Reddy, Dr Manazeer, Jilani Samoon, Narapureddy Mourya, trainee assistant collector Noorul Qamar, district level officials and others participated in the meeting.