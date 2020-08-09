Kurnool collector Veera pandiyan asks tribals to avail government welfare schemes

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said the state government has introduced several welfare schemes to uplift the indigenous people besides safeguarding their rights.



He asked the tribes to utilise the schemes and reap benefits out of it. The collector was speaking after participating as a chief guest in a programme held on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous People at Sunaina Auditorium on Sunday.

The collector said the people of the tribal community were facing several problems due to lack of proper education. Stating lack of education, the main root cause of those problems, the collector asked the community people to educate their children so that they could overcome all their problems. He said the YSR government has launched Amma Vodi and fee reimbursement schemes and asked the tribals to utilise those schemes to pursue higher education. Stating Kurnool was on the bottom of the list in India when it comes to medical sector, he said now, the government was concentrating to strengthen the medical and health education.

Expressing serious concern over the literacy rate in district, particularly among the tribal women, the collector asked the tribal community to educate their children by sending them to schools. "Education will give them status and dignity in the society. Nothing is impossible if pursued with a zeal and determination," the collector added. He thanked the people of all organisations for their support to participate at the occasion through the zoom conference instead of their presence at Sunaina Auditorium.

Later the collector and other district level officials have distributed two boleros and a tractor to the beneficiaries selected under National Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) scheme.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Joint Collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, DRO Pullaiah, Tribal Welfare Officer Rama Devi, Lambada Hakkula Porata Samiti state president Kailas Naik, Govind, Raju, Chandrappa, Yogesh Naik, Ramachandra Naik and others participated.