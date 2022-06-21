Kurnool : 'Complete diagnostic block works at KGGH on time'

Kurnool : The superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) Dr G Narendranath Reddy said that the works at the diagnostic block on the hospital premises were being executed at a rapid pace. He inspected the ongoing works along with the deputy superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy at the diagnostic block on Monday.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the hospital superintendent said that the diagnostic block will provide several services to the patients at one place. He said that the patients can avail CT scan, MRI, X-ray, blood bank services and lab tests at one place. He ordered the engineers of APMSIDC department to complete the fixing of tiles and painting works. He said all the works should be completed on time. The engineers said that the works were being executed as per the directions from authorities.

Nodal officer Dr Shivabala, hospital junior assistant Basha and others were also present.