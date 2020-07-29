Kurnool: Corona patients protest delay in serving food at hospital

Kurnool: Covid-19 patients at Vishwabharati Covid Hospital near Penchikalapadu village staged a protest on hospital premises on Tuesday alleging that they are being served food in time. They said hospital authorities did not serve lunch even at 3 pm. Even breakfast in the morning is served after 11 am. They complained that this delay in serving food is making situation of some patients with diabetes and other ailments miserable.

An in-patient said that hospital authorities are threatening them to discharge if they stage any protests. "We have not been admitted here for fun. We are referred to here by the government after being infected by the coronavirus. The hospital is not doing charity, it is being paid for by the treatment," he said.

Another patient alleged that around 250 patients were abruptly shifted to another block late at night. The block where they were stationed is so spacious and the patients are all happy and there was every chance of early recovery. Now the present block is so congested and the beds are also crammed. He also alleged that they are not attended to by any doctor or nurse.

Even medicine is also not given in time, alleged the patient. The patients demanded the hospital authorities to save the diabetics, BP and asthma patients by serving timely food and medicines. Attempts by The Hans India to contact Dr Manohar who is looking after the hospital affairs over the phone proved futile.

It may be recalled a few days ago the patients at Shantiram Covid Hospital at Nandyal also staged protests. The patients alleged that water supply was stopped for a week and when they questioned it, they were threatened by calling police.